Cyprus House President, Annita Demetriou, welcomed on Monday Cyprus’ gold world champion at weightlifting on bench, Maria Markou, and congratulated her for her hard effort, that makes everyone proud and honours Cyprus internationally.

According to a press release issued by the House of Representative, Demetriou awarded Markou the Emblem of the House, underlining her invaluable contribution through her achievements and her hard work.

“You are making us proud each and every time, giving your best and making your utmost, showing to everyone that nothing is impossible,” Demetriou noted.

The House President also said that Markou has been working tirelessly, highlighting the need for changes on issues related to handicapped individuals, so that they can enjoy equality and equal access in sports.