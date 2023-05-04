Cyprus’ High Commissioner to New Zealand, Antonis Sammoutis, presented his letters of credence, to Administrator of the Government, Chief Justice, Helen Winkelmann, according to a statement.

During the ceremony, that took place on 18 April 2023, as reported, the High Commissioner conveyed the personal greetings of the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, to the Governor-General and the people of New Zealand.

Sammoutis, it is noted, praised the excellent relations and ties between the Republic of Cyprus and New Zealand and conveyed his gratitude both for the country’s previous contribution to UNFICYP and for the long-term support to the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem. “He also referred to the efforts to restart the talks on the Cyprus issue and to the proposal of the President of the Republic for a more active involvement by the European Union in order to end the deadlock”, it is added.

According to the announcement, Winkelmann asked the High Commissioner to convey her own greetings as well as her congratulations to the new President of the Republic and reaffirmed her country’s firm position in favour of a viable solution to the Cyprus problem. She also expressed appreciation for Cyprus’ continued support as regards New Zealand’s relations with the European Union, making special reference to Cyprus’ support for the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to enter into force soon, it states. Winkelmann also referred to the presence of the small but very active Cypriot community in the country, the statement said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.