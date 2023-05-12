Cyprus has managed to go through to Saturday’s Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the song ‘Break a Broken Heart’ performed by Andrew Lambrou.

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Thursday.

Ten of the 16 countries performing went through to the Grand Final.

They join 10 qualifiers from Tuesday’s first semi-final, 2022 winner Ukraine, and the “big five” – Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – in the Grand Final.

The semi-finals were decided solely by public vote for the first time.

In addition to Cyprus, the other countries which qualified wer Albania, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia

Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece, Georgia and San Marino were eliminated.