Last year, Andrew Lambrou competed in Australia Decides with his song Electrify. This year he’s representing Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest!

At the age of 17, the Australian-Cypriot was signed by Sony Music Publishing, setting him on a path to making music in Australia and Los Angeles. Now he’s signed by City Pop Records and Panik Records and has three hit singles under his belt.

His first competition win might have been with a rendition of Doe a Deer from the Sound of Music at the age of 5, but his Eurovision entry Break A Broken Heart hits a slightly sultrier note.

The powerful, heartfelt ballad, written by Jimmy Jansson and Thomas Stengaard, will be performed on the Eurovision stage against a backdrop inspired by the elements of the earth; transitioning from the abyss, to a cathartic waterfall, to lava and fire for a rebirth.

Andrew’s vocals have great quality and there’s something electrifying about the way the song builds from the first big note to an even bigger finish.

The second semi-final round takes place tonight (Thursday 11 May) at Liverpool Arena. Tune into BBC1 at 8pm and vote for Cyprus!

The UK can vote using the official Eurovision Song Contest app, or by phone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen. When the vote closes, the Top 10 most popular songs will qualify for the final on Saturday (13 May) evening.

Good luck Cyprus!