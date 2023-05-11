Customs officials seized 29.5 kilograms of rolling tobacco from a British tourist who admitted to buying it in the occupied territories with the intention of transporting it to the UK, according to a statement from the Customs Department. The discovery was made on May 2 at the Deryneia crossing point, where officials found the tobacco in the tourist’s hand luggage as he returned on foot to the controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus.

The tourist was subsequently arrested and taken to Ayia Napa detention centers for customs offenses, while the tobacco products were confiscated. On May 3, the tourist’s request for an out-of-court settlement of the offenses was accepted, with the payment of €10,000 and the abandonment of the confiscated tobacco products, and he was released.

