The European Commission will provide a total of 35,324 travel passes – mainly for rail travel – to young Europeans aged 18 as part of the DiscoverEU programme, according to a press release. In Cyprus, passes will be given to 72 out of a total of 152 applicants.

Successful applicants will travel alone or in a group of up to five people between 15 June 2023 and 30 September 2024.

The next application round is planned to open in autumn 2023, with more specific dates and details to be posted on https://youth.europa.eu/discovereu_en soon.

“The DiscoverEU programme was launched five years ago, and since then, more than one million young people have applied to participate in it,” said Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel.

“This impressive figure is proof of how interested our youth is in other cultures, and in connecting with each other” she added, noting that the Commission has also published a series of suggested New European Bauhaus routes which will give youth the opportunity to explore “innovative and forward-thinking cities”.

So far there have been eight application rounds (between 2018 and 2023), and 248 thousand passes have been granted out of more than a million applicants.