CGS Spring Classic

The second event of the CGS golfing calendar, The Spring Classic, took place on the 11th April 2023 at Gog Magog Golf Club near Cambridge.

The generous sponsor of the day was Tony Philippou of Connect Sales and Letting Management.

61 members and 2 guests signed up for the event. Gog Magog was in excellent condition considering the wet winter we have experienced this year! The golf course is situated high up on the hills in Cambridge, and as such the golfers had to negotiate strong winds, mostly dry conditions with a bit of rain over the closing holes for most groups.

Winner of the day was the sponsors son, young Harry Philippou, with 40 points. Harry is a very talented golfer and used his 3 iron off the tee throughout the round, apart from the last hole where he pulled out his driver and hit a monster drive over 300 yards down the middle of the fairway.

After dinner, prizes were awarded and the customary fines for indiscretions were issued raising £735 towards the captains nominated charities; AFK- working with disability, DSA- Down Syndrome association and The Chickenshed Theatre. The current total raised for the charities is an amazing £4,047.00!

Winner: Harry Philippou 40 pts

Second: Tim Clifton 38 pts

Third: Andy Savva 38pts

Best Team: Stathi Liasi, Tony Philippou, Harry Philippou and Chris Philippou 103 pts

Best Gross: Harry Philippou 76

Best Senior: Andreas Stylianou 36 pts

Best Guest: Tas panayi 27pts

Nearest the Pin: Stav stavrou

Booby Prize: John Hadji-Michael 19 pts

