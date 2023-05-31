CGS Challenge Shield 09/05/23

Thorndon Park Golf Club

The 3rd event of the Cypriot Golf Society, the Challenge Shield took place on the 9th May 2023 at Thorndon Park Golf Club. The generous sponsor of the day was Russell Kilikita.

48 members and 3 guests turned up in Essex at this beautiful golf club to meet up with friends and compete for the prizes.

Captain Stathi Liasi welcomed the golfers, and after the customary bacon and egg roll breakfast, the competition began. Captain Stathi was a bit nervous because once again rain was forecast at some point in the day, and the weathermen were correct, the heavens opened up towards the end of the round with a beautiful hailstorm that was quick to cover the greens like icing sugar on a cake, but equally as quick to melt like an ice cream in August in Larnaca!

Winner of the day with an impressive 40 points, was Andy Savva. Andy has been playing good golf all season and is leading the order of merit by 11 points. After the prize giving, Andy thanked the committee for all their hard work in running the society, and invited everyone to share a drink with him. Well played Andy!

Captain Stathi issued the customary fines for indiscretions and managed to raise £605 towards his chosen charities AFK- working with disability, DSA- Down Syndrome Association, and The Chicken shed Theatre. The current total raised is a whopping £4,652.00. Well done to the captain and the members!

Winner: Andy Savva 40 pts

Second: Stavros Stavrou 36 pts

Third: Tony Philippou 36 pts

Best Team: Ben Webster, Costas Achillea, Luke Croll, Gary Casey 100 pts

Best Gross: Andrew Adams 74

Best Senior: Alex Adams 32 pts

Best Guest: Jason Catiini 34 pts

Nearest the Pin: Andreas Manitara

Booby Prize: Melis Menelaou 17 pts

IMG_9530