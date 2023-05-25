Councillor Nagus Narenthira has become the 58th Mayor of Barnet, after being officially sworn in during the Annual Council Meeting held on Tuesday 23 May at Hendon town Hall.

Councillor Narenthira takes over from the borough’s previous Mayor, Councillor Alison Moore.

The Mayor’s Escort will be her husband Mr Kan Narenthira. The Deputy Mayor will be Cllr Tony Vourou and his wife Caroline Vourou, the Deputy Mayoress.

The Worshipful the Mayor of Barnet, Councillor Nagus Narenthira, said:

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Mayor of the London Borough of Barnet. Having lived in this wonderful borough for many years, I am committed to serving its diverse communities and working towards their betterment. I look forward to collaborating with fellow councillors and community members to make Barnet an even more vibrant and inclusive place for all.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to Councillor Moore for all of her hard work as Mayor over the last year.”

Nagus Narenthira was born and brought up in Sri Lanka. She was the oldest child of three. She and her son came to UK in 1987 to join her husband who was a student at the time. She joined Mill Hill County High School as a science and biology teacher in 1990 and served there for 27 years. Active in the community for several years before, she was elected as councillor for Colindale in 2014 and has served Barnet Council ever since.

Councillor Narenthira has served on the Children, Education and Safeguarding Committee, Community Leadership and Libraries Committee and Planning Committee. She chaired the planning Committee A and West Area Committee last year. She is the chair of West Area Committee at present and enjoying the challenges these roles pose to her.