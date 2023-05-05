Residents across the borough are gathering to celebrate His Majesty, The King’s Coronation this weekend.

The historic event which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

As the bank holiday weekend approaches, communities across the borough are coming together to mark the occasion with street parties, garden parties as well as multiple other events which are being held at various community spaces in Haringey.

Whether it’s with neighbours, friends or family, the coronation is a great opportunity to bring Haringey together with food and fun.

The celebrations kicked off with The Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Gina Adamou hosting a Coronation Garden Party at George Meehan House on Thursday 4th May. Leader of the Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, Deputy Lieutenant Bibi Khan MBE, councillors, schoolchildren, faith leaders and community representatives were all present to mark momentous milestone.

Pupils from St Thomas More Catholic School performed music and poetry to mark the historic occasion, while children from Earlham Primary School presented a painting of King Charles, and children from Devonshire Hill Primary School showed off colourful crowns they crafted in celebration of the coronation.

Other events include a special Swing Tea Dance at St Ann’s Library on Saturday 6th May from 2.30 – 5pm. Residents are invited to come along and learn new moves with Swing Patrol.

Several events across the borough have been organised.

