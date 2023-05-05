Bill-busting solar panels, LED lighting and a new growing and education space are three of the carbon cutting initiatives by community groups in Haringey to benefit from a council grant.

Now in its second year of four, the ground-breaking Community Carbon Fund supports sustainability projects in the borough with a total pot of £300,000.

In line with the Haringey Deal, the project sets out to tap into the strengths, knowledge, expertise and passion of local people to tackle the big challenges the borough faces.

The council declared a climate emergency in 2019 with the bold ambition to become a net-zero carbon borough by 2041.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport said: “This important and ambitious fund provides a fantastic opportunity to unlock the talents and creativity of our communities so that together we can tackle the climate crisis and build a fairer, greener future for our borough.

“We all know that many local groups do incredible work with our neighbourhoods and residents, and I’m delighted that we’re going to be working in partnership with seven more community-led projects that reduce carbon emissions, as well as help promote wellbeing and tackle inequalities.”

One of the funding recipients, The Ubele Initiative, will create Eat Wood Green, a sustainable growing and education space, and their grant will fund an e-cargo bike, a rainwater harvesting system, and part-fund solar PV panels.

Ten87 in Seven Sisters will receive funding for solar PV panels across its buildings while LED lighting and other energy efficiency measures will be installed at the Cypriot Community Centre.

Four other local organisations will receive funding for carbon-saving measures and wider engagement to produce reusable food product bags, host workshops to help businesses reduce carbon emissions, promote sustainability in the hospitality industry and install an air source heat pump.

The council’s planning policies for new buildings set high sustainability standards and the authority’s teams work hard to and are successful at achieving net zero developments. Where developers prove they cannot meet the necessary standards on site they must make a ‘carbon offset contribution,’ which helps fund off-site carbon reduction projects, such as the Community Carbon Fund.

Funding has previously helped community groups add solar panels, LED lighting and double glazing for their buildings; set up a repair café to fix faulty goods and reduce waste; and set up a low-carbon food production project.

For more information on the Community Carbon Fund, visit www.haringey.gov.uk/environment-and-waste/going-green/community-carbon-fund