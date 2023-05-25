Early morning raids in a joint operation between the City of London Police and the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) led to several arrests of suspected criminals dealing with stolen phones.

Officers from the Proactive Crime Team and Support Group at the City of London Police, targeted five addresses across London, where four people were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

This is part of the force’s fight to tackle phone crime.

Since the enhanced operations began early this year, officers have recovered around 400 stolen mobile phones, with a value of around £400,000.

So far, officers from the City of London Police and the MPS have returned some 150 devices to their owners at Bishopsgate police station.

Police Sergeant Dan Green, of the City of London Police, said:

“Through months of productive and meticulous policing work with our colleagues at the MPS, we have managed to arrest people suspected of phone snatching.

“Our investigations to crack down on organised criminal gangs targeting victims with mobile phones will continue. Every theft has a significant impact on the victim.

“We would urge members of the public to remain vigilant, be aware of your surroundings, and keep valuables such as mobile phones out of sight. If you have been a victim of a robbery, please contact the police as soon as possible.”

Since the operations started, five people have been charged from previous arrests.

Ali Ahmed Bator, 36, Ismatullah Daulatzai, 39, and Mateullah Malikkhil, 18, have been charged with conspiracy to handle (receive) stolen goods.

Zarlash Fahimi, 28, and Omead Dawlatzai, 33, have both been charged with conspiracy to handle (receive) stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

Detective Inspector Mark Young from the Met’s North West Crime Squad, said:

“This operation has been as a result of months of joint policing work, with our colleagues at the City of London Police. Today we have managed to shut down, part of a criminal network dealing in stolen mobile phone sets.

“Unfortunately, we know that opportunistic criminals will target victims with mobile phones, which continues to be the most sought after property for robbers. Every robbery has a significant impact on the victim, and leaves long-term implications.”