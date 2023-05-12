Europe’s largest integrated resort is scheduled to open in Limassol, and is set to redefine the island’s tourism and hospitality sectors

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is pleased to announce City of Dreams Mediterranean will open on Monday, 10 July 2023. Bringing a one-of-a-kind development to Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean is the first integrated resort in Europe, showcasing an unparalleled array of offerings, including Europe’s grandest casino, fine dining, extensive entertainment, and the biggest expo centre in Cyprus.

Mr. Grant Johnson, General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, commented: “We are thrilled to finally open the doors of City of Dreams Mediterranean to our valued guests. A landmark project and our first venture in Europe, it will bring Melco’s award-wining standards of entertainment and leisure, and welcome innovation to Cyprus’ luxury hotel scene. We look forward to captivating our guests with contemporary design, first-class entertainment, and immersive experiences.”

Melco also announced a special soft opening period for hotel and invited guests will commence on 12 June 2023, followed by the public opening on 10 July 2023.

Located on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, minutes from Limassol’s vibrant city centre, City of Dreams Mediterranean comprises 500 stylish guest rooms and suites, including the largest Presidential Suite on the island.

The prestigious development incorporates a 7,500 sq. metre casino packed with the world’s most exciting table games, a designated Poker area, state-of-the-art slot machines, and live entertainment; as well as indulgent culinary experiences across eight restaurants and bars, led by Executive Chef Olivier Belliard.

Families will delight in Cyprus’ largest resort pool complex, an Adventure Park, with zip line, trampoline zone and Waverider, and children’s club for those aged 4-12yrs.

With 8,000 sq. metres of indoor and outdoor event space, the resort can accommodate functions of all sizes, from bespoke weddings to large-scale conferences and concerts. Facilities include a Grand Ballroom, the multi-functional Forum, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, and a Roman-style Amphitheatre.

The game changing development also includes Renu Spa & Fitness focusing on rejuvenating treatments, a designer shopping promenade, and unrivalled entertainment featuring guest DJs and legendary acts from around the globe, to take modern resort luxury to new heights.