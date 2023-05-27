The Church of Cyprus has succeeded in repatriating two stolen religious relics from churches in Turkish occupied Cyprus.

According to a press release by the Church of Cyprus, two icons, depicting the Crucifixion and the Baptism of Christ, were to be sold at an auction in Düsseldorf – Germany in April.

The Church of Cyprus claimed the two relics during the auction in mid-April and succeeded in reacquiring them. They were repatriated on May 18.

According to the press release, the icon of the Baptism of Christ, is a work of students of the iconographer Kornaros Kritos and was painted in 1852. The icon of the Crucifixion was done in the workshop of the Monastery of Saint Herakleidios in 1731.

The Church expresses its gratidute to all those who contributed to the successful repatriation of these two religious relics.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.