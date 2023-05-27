Continuous excellent bilateral relations and Cyprus’ significant geographical position are an important factor for further cooperation between Cyprus and China, Chinese Ambassador, Yantao Liu, said on Friday, during a meeting with Minister of Finance, Makis Keravnos.

As announced by the Ministry, the Minister and the Ambassador exchanged views on financial and commercial relations between China and Cyprus. The Chinese Ambassador underlined the importance of financial relations with all EU member states, including Cyprus. He also expressed the belief that bilateral relations should extend to green and digital transition, tourism, and innovation.

Keravnos briefed the Ambassador on the current state of the economy in Cyprus and on the government’s goals. He also underlined the importance of enhancing economic ties between the two countries and particularly referred opportunities that appear in trade, tourism, and services.

Both sides agreed that they will remain in close contact.