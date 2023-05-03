Charlton U21s 5 Haringey Borough 3 (after extra time)

The Addicks won the London Senior Cup in a thrilling final against Haringey Borough following extra time at Silver Jubilee Park, home of Hendon FC.

Danny Senda’s young side showed real character to take control of the game in extra time after giving up an early three-goal lead.

The trophy is the academy’s second trophy in four days after the U18s picked up the Professional Development League 2 – South title on Saturday.

In an open first half, full of chances, it was the Addicks who had first sight at goal when Jason Adigun drove a shot just over from Daniel Kanu’s pull back in the sixth minute. Matt Young curled a free-kick just wide of the post three minutes later for Borough.

The Addicks took the lead in the 13th minute through the prolific Kanu. The striker, placed close to the penalty spot, finished confidently to convert a precise Jacob Roddy cross from the left.

It was 2-0 six minutes later when Dylan Gavin beat the offside trap and rounded Haringey stopper Max Ovenden.

Kanu scored a third as the half came towards a close, getting on the end of a pass from Gavin and calmly stepping around Ovenden to hit home from four yards out.

Haringey had chances in an exciting first half and pulled a goal back with the last kick of the period with Ben Allen’s perfectly placed free-kick.

Allen struck again from a free-kick 12 minutes into the second period and when a penalty was awarded in the 72nd minute, everyone in the stadium expected the striker to complete his hat-trick but he blasted his spot-kick over the bar.

It meant Young was on penalty duties when Borough were awarded another spot-kick with three minutes left in the game. Young smashed his penalty into the bottom corner of the goal to level the scores and take the game into extra time.

The Addicks settled again in extra time and skipper Zach Mitchell was on hand at the back post to head home a devilish corner from no more than two yards out.

Substitute Harvey Kedwell completed the scoring, again from close range, to seal the win and the trophy for Senda’s side.

Charlton: Kone; O’Connor (Rylah), Mitchell (c), Bakrin; Asiimwe, Santos, Anderson, Adigun (Kedwell), Roddy; Gavin (Ladapo), Kanu

Subs (not used): Molyneux, Dench

Goals: Kanu 13, Gavin 19, Kanu 41, Mitchell 96, Kedwell 115

Assists: Roddy 13, Anderson 19, Gavin 41, Santos 96, Rylah 115

Haringey Borough: Ovenden, Georgiou (Ismail), O’Donoghue, Richards, Mitchell, Owusu (Durojaiye), Djassi-Sambu, Aresti (Djamas), Allen, Young, Kennedy (Fish)

Sub (not used): Dupray

Goals: Allen 45+1, 57, Young 87 (pen)

Referee: L Torz-Brown

Attendance: 487