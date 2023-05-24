Charlotte Crosby reportedly left filming for Geordie Shore in Cyprus to fly back home early after becoming ‘unhappy’ with the dirty accommodations.

The 33-year-old reality star recently jetted off with the rest of the cast to the island country for the upcoming series of the MTV show.

It was recently reported that filming was thrown into chaos after many of the stars came down with an illness and became too unwell to film.

Now, it has been alleged that Charlotte quit filming early to go home due to the lack of cleanliness in the villa.

Despite leaving early, the mother-of-one will continue to film for the new series back in the UK.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: ‘Charlotte was really unhappy at how dirty the villa was that they were staying in – there were no cleaning products and she had her baby daughter with her.

‘She got fed up and flew home early – the whole thing was really stressful and she just wanted to get home.

‘It left a bad taste in some of the cast’s mouths but it was all great TV when she stormed out.’

Charlotte shot to fame on the first series of Geordie Shore in 2011, staying until 2016 and then returning last year.

Last October, she welcomed a baby daughter called Alba Jean with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The outing comes after it was reported back in February that Geordie Shore has been axed after 12 years on screens.

The MTV reality show – which followed the lives of partying stars such as Vicky Pattison in Newcastle – was pulled amid plummeting ratings, The Sun claimed at the time.

The series started in 2011 and has produced hosts of celebrities and influencers including Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry.

A source told the publication of the axing: ‘MTV chiefs have decided the time has come to call it a day on Geordie Shore.

‘The already commissioned series, which is the show’s 24th, will go ahead with filming kicking off this weekend and the reunion will go ahead as planned later this summer.

‘But once those have been filmed MTV have decided to rest the series and will not be commissioning any more. Think of it as resting the format rather than cancelling it out right.’

The insider added that while it has been one of the most successful runs of all time it hasn’t been the same for a few years so bosses thought it would be the right time.

The publication reported that while at the height of its success more than one million people viewed each episode – it is now said to be at around 100,000 viewers.

The 24th series will go ahead and so will a second reunion series this summer.