Finsbury Fest 2023

Are you in a band or a solo artist? Would you like to perform for your local community this summer in Finsbury Park on a festival stage?

This summer, Haringey Council, sponsored by Festival Republic, will be hosting the first ever Finsbury Fest in Finsbury Park. The event will be a showcase of local musicians from Haringey, Islington and Hackney and will give them an opportunity to perform in the park for the local community.

The event will be free to attend and we want you to perform!

Event date: Tuesday 4 July, 6.30 – 9pm

How to apply

Performer slots are limited so if you would like to be considered for a slot in the event, please complete the following application form with all your and/or bands details to be considered.

Complete your performer application

The application deadline is Friday 26 May 2023 at 12pm.

All performers will need to be 18 years of age or above on the event day to be considered. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, please email Dan Wales, Senior Events Officer: [email protected]