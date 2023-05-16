British Transport Police (BTP) has increased its presence across the London rail network to deter robbery and ensure passengers remain safe as they travel.

Intelligence-led operations are taking place every day on tube and train services, and at key stations across the capital.

The travelling public can expect to see uniformed officers patrolling the railway, as well as police dog units and metal detection arches at station ticket barriers.

These high visibility operations act as a constant deterrent to offenders, and provide reassurance to rail staff and passengers of BTP’s commitment to keeping them safe on the network.

Officers also deploy in plain-clothes as part of this activity and make vital interventions to apprehend anyone intent on committing crimes such as robbery on the railway.

Here Chief Inspector Mullah Hoque explains BTP’s activity in London to clamp down on robbery and how those on the railway can support this work.

Passengers are encouraged to save BTP’s 61016 text-to-report number in their phones and report anything they witness that seems suspicious or unusual.

If a robbery has just happened, always dial 999 – officers can immediately deploy to a location and begin immediate enquiries to trace offenders.