Bruce Grove Station is an important local landmark and key transport hub for residents, businesses, and visitors to the area.

We are working in partnership with Transport for London (TfL), Arriva, Network Rail, ArchCo and the Railway Heritage Trust to explore plans for potential improvements for Bruce Grove station to make it more accessible and look at ways to activate the unused arches.

Works underway

Historic ivory-and-green Great Eastern Railway colour scheme reinstatedAs part of the council’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project, we carried out a detailed condition survey and feasibility study of the station building. This highlighted that repair works were required.

Transport for London (TfL) are carrying out the works and has recently put up scaffolding at the front of the arches. This is to enable repairs to reopen the station waiting room area. These works are expected to be completed in late 2023.

You may have already seen that heritage restoration works to restore the platform canopies and reinstate the historic ivory-and-green Great Eastern Railway colour scheme have been completed.

Next steps

Bruce Grove station has a complex ownership structure:

Network Rail hold the freehold for the entire site

TfL have a lease for the station

Arriva Rail London are entrusted by TfL to operate the station

The ArchCo have a lease of the arches below the station and the forecourt facing Tottenham High Road

While we can’t control all the changes that take place, we are liaising closely with partners to seek further improvements beyond the station itself, including the forecourt and arches, and potential step-free access.

We are committed to helping bring forward repairs and improvements to the station and its environment.

