BOOST helps 770 Barnet residents into work

Barnet Council backed employment service BOOST has helped 770 local residents find employment in 2022/23, according to the latest figures published.

Of the 770 people supported into jobs, 405 were helped through the JETS project*. 21% were tenants in Barnet Homes, with 1 person designated as ‘a rough sleeper’ placed into work.

The organisation, which is managed by Barnet Homes, has also helped support Barnet’s 16 – 24-year-olds into a wide range of careers, apprenticeships, and volunteering roles ranging from childcare to hospitality. In the past year, 188 young people signed up to BOOST, with 68 going into employment, 12 into training, and 12 into education.

Barnet Council Leader, Councillor Barry Rawlings, said: “We’re committed to supporting Barnet residents, and I am delighted that so many residents in the borough have been able to find employment through our BOOST scheme.

“We are proud to be able to help fund the vital work BOOST does to help people back into work, especially during the current cost-of-living crisis. I would like to thank the amazing team at BOOST for all the positive outcomes we have achieved this last year.”

BOOST is set to receive council funding for a further three years, to help continue supporting residents into work.

The local employment, benefit advice, skills and wellbeing project, has supported over 1,800 Barnet residents into a job since its launch in 2015.

BOOST is currently working with the council and in partnership with Citizen Advice Barnet, on a number of immediate cost-of-living measures including, referrals for help with debt advice, income maximisation, welfare and benefit advice, housing, crisis support, digital inclusion and working with public health networks to support resident wellbeing.

BOOST teams can help residents:

Improve their CVs and interview techniques, or their health and wellbeing

Find job, training, and volunteering opportunities

Offer advice on issues including housing and benefits

Thrive in their new jobs once they have found work

To get online and find low-cost broadband offers

BOOST support not only job-ready Barnet residents but all those who are unemployed or want a change in career. This includes rough sleepers, graduates, people with disabilities, those furthest from the job market and those who lack confidence or motivation.

Click here for a full copy of the Boost Annual Report 2022/23External link