The vehicle has now been recovered, and the last fire engine has now left the scene. The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental – caused by a fault in the vehicle’s engine.

One fire engine remains at the scene of this fire on the M25. The fire has been extinguished, and the vehicle is awaiting recovery. Firefighters will stay with the vehicle until the vehicle can be safely recovered, which is expected to happen shortly.

“Crews have done a fantastic job to contain the fire and keep our public safe alongside colleagues in London Fire Brigade.