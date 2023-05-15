This event organised by Belleveue Mortlakes on behalf of Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice was a massive success combining health and music with charity.

The charity – Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice

Noah’s Ark are one of the UK’s leading children’s hospices, providing care for over 350 children and their families every year. They believe that every baby, child and young person who is seriously unwell, and their loved ones, should have access to expert and compassionate palliative care from the point of diagnosis. Partnering with London’s NHS trusts and social care organisations, they have built a home, a community and a team to make that difference.

Noah’s Ark help babies, children and young people with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions, and their families, make the most of every day. And they support those who die young to do so in as much comfort as possible, surrounded by family.

They are here to enable those we support to enjoy life as children, rather than as patients; as families, not just as carers.