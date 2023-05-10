A press release said that Universities, educational and research institutions, beekeepers and farmers, environmental organizations, and volunteers will join hands and efforts from 11:00 – 19:00 to protect the bees and other pollinators, with pollinator-friendly agricultural production, and raising awareness about the importance of bees for our survival.

Cooperation like Bees for the Bees, is this year’s motto of World Bee Day.

The Bee Festival is a multidimensional platform of awareness and action on the importance of the bees in our lives, with skill development workshop, rich educational and entertainment programme, will contain presentations by experts, interactive workshops on the creation of natural cosmetics with wax, jewelry with bees, bee hotels and bee oases, arts and crafts related to bees, and bee friendly plants.

During the festival and throughout the community there will be a large market with honey and beehive products, traditional dishes with honey, handicrafts etc. There will also be a rich entertainment programme.