Last week we launched #HearMyVoice campaign in partnership with Middlesex University to combat Violence Against Women and Girls.

This was part of the wider, Changing the Culture partnership, which has brought together various organisations and community groups to foster a safer and more inclusive environment.

Barnet Council’s Community Safety and Participation Lead Cllr Sara Conway, said: “We are committed to preventing and ending domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, and to improving the support and response for all victims and survivors in Barnet. The #HearMyVoice campaign highlights our commitment to putting the voices of women and girls at the heart of this approach, including by working with local partners and communities to produce resources together. We have zero tolerance for abuse and violence, perpetrators will be held to account and victims and survivors will be able to access the support and help they need.”

View the student’s thought-provoking campaigns here http://ow.ly/zZtt50OzCCH

