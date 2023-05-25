Barnet councillors agreed to change the council’s constitution and formally move from a committee system of governance to a cabinet and scrutiny system at the Annual General Meeting last night, Tuesday 23 May.
The move is integral to the Council administration’s commitment to ensure decision-making is more transparent, efficient, and accountable. It is also part of a package of new constitutional measures to help increase public participation in local democracy.
These new measures include Public Question Time at Full Council meetings, introducing deputations from residents on matters of local concern at Cabinet meetings, and engaging residents in the scrutiny of local services.
The new cabinet portfolios include Family Friendly Barnet, Community Wealth Building, Equalities and Diversity, Environment & Climate Change and Culture, Leisure, Arts & Sport.
The portfolios each provide specific focus on key priorities including ensuring Barnet is the best place in London to raise children, on reducing poverty, on tackling inequalities and climate change and creating a Borough of Fun.
Barnet Council Leader, Cllr Barry Rawlings, said: “The decision to adopt a cabinet and scrutiny system of governance marks an important shift in the way the council operates.
“It will mean more regular decision-making to ensure we are delivering our huge transformation agenda, and more opportunities for public participation when policy is being developed, when decisions are being made and when services are being scrutinised.
“It will also ensure all the decision-makers are around one table which will allow us to focus on key cross-cutting priorities such as reducing inequalities and promoting sustainability.
“This move demonstrates our commitment to being a more efficient and effective council that can better serve the needs of Barnet residents.”
As well as changes to a cabinet system, three new scrutiny committees have been created to help ensure transparency across the council, these are: Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Adults and Health Overview and Scrutiny sub-committee and Children and Education Overview and Scrutiny sub-committee.
Cabinet Member Appointments (as appointed by the Leader of the Council):
Resources & Effective Council – Leader of the Council, Councillor Barry Rawlings
Homes & Regeneration – Councillor Ross Houston
Equalities & the Voluntary & Community Sector – Councillor Zahra Beg
Adults & Social Care – Councillor Paul Edwards
Environment & Climate Change – Councillor Alan Schneiderman
Culture, Leisure, Arts & Sports – Councillor Ammar Naqvi
Community Wealth Building – Councillor Anne Clarke
Community Safety & Resident Participation – Councillor Sara Conway
Family Friendly Barnet – Councillor Pauline Coakley Webb
Health & Wellbeing – Councillor Alison Moore
And committees, chairs and vice chairs:
Appeals Committee
Chair – Cllr Edith David
Vice-Chair – Cllr Ross Houston
Governance, Audit, Risk Management and Standards Committee
Chair – Cllr Arjun Mittra
Vice-Chair – Cllr Giulia Monasterio
Licensing & General Purposes Committee
Chair – Cllr Emma Whysall
Vice-Chair – Cllr Claire Farrier
Employment Sub Committee
Chair – Cllr Emma Whysall
Vice-Chair – Cllr Barry Rawlings
Overview & Scrutiny Committee
Chair – Cllr Danny Rich
Vice-Chair – Cllr Daniel Thomas
Children & Education Overview & Scrutiny Sub-Committee
Chair – Cllr Giulia Monasterio
Vice-Chair – Cllr Lucy Wakeley
Adults & Health Overview & Scrutiny Sub- Committee
Chair – Cllr Phil Cohen
Vice-Chair – Cllr Caroline Stock
Pension Fund Committee
Chair – Cllr Simon Radford
Vice-Chair – Cllr Anne Hutton
Strategic Planning Committee
Chair – Cllr Nigel Young
Vice-Chair – Cllr Richard Barnes
Planning Committee A
Chair – Cllr Tim Roberts
Vice-Chair – Cllr Richard Barnes
Planning Committee B
Chair – Cllr Claire Farrier
Vice-Chair – Cllr Arjun Mittra
North Area Committee
Chair Cllr Ella Rose
Vice-Chair Cllr Tim Roberts
East Area Committee
Chair – Cllr Paul Lemon
Vice-Chair – Cllr Geof Cooke
West Area Committee
Chair Cllr – Nagus Narenthira
Vice-Chair – Cllr Ernest Ambe
Cllr Alison Moore will be Chair of the Health & Well-being Board
Cllr Sara Conway will be Chair of the Safer Communities Partnership Board