Barnet are pleased to announce that the Brent Cross Town Community Fund 2023 has opened for its fifth year, supporting local initiatives and charities.

With an increased total of £50,000 this year, local organisations and initiatives based in and around Cricklewood, Childs Hill, Golders Green, and West Hendon can now apply for grants of anywhere between £500 and £5,000.

Applications to the fund close on Monday 19 June 2023.

Find out more details and apply here: bit.ly/433Rvb7