Aris Limassol FC was crowned the championship title by President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, during a ceremony on Sunday which celebrated the club’s historic success.

Aris became Cypriot football champions for the first time in the club’s 93-year history.

The event was held at Alfa Mega Stadium in the presence of the President, the Cyprus Football Federation President George Kouma and other officials.

Speaking to reporters, President Christodoulides called on everyone to put an end to football hooliganism in Cyprus and scandals involving football.

President Christodoulides said that “I am asking everyone to cooperate in avoiding incidents at stadiums, and no more scandals. This does not honour anyone”.

Congratulating Aris for winning the championship, President Christodoulides said the “championship victory by a seemingly small team paves the way for other teams to compete for the title with aspirations”.