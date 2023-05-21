Aris Limassol was crowned 2022-2023 Cyprus Champions for the first time in their history on Sunday night.

Aleksey Shpilevsky’s team beat Omonia 1-0 on šaturday so the 3-1 defeat of APOEL against Apollon and Aris had a six-point lead from the Nicosia team, with only one game confirming Aris

This was the first league title for the Limassol side, with a record of 21 wins, 11 draws and just three defeats, the best attack in the league and the second best defence.

Right after the end of tonight’s games, Aris fans stormed Iroon Square in Limassol, celebrating their team’s historic success.