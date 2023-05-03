Archbishop Nikitas to Offer Blessing at Coronation

The Greek Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain is most pleased to announce that His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will be present at the Coronation Service of King Charles III and will also offer one of the blessings in the Service. His Eminence was granted this great honour and offered to participate in the Service at the invitation of His Majesty the King.

Archbishop Nikitas and three other Christian Leaders will offer blessings that day, as people throughout the realm and the world pray for His Majesty, the Queen Consort, and the Royal Family.

His Eminence has issued a special Doxology, a Service of Thanksgiving and Prayer, to be offered in all the parishes of the Archdiocese on Sunday, 7th May 2023, in honour of the truly great and historic event of the Coronation.