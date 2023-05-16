On Monday, 15th May 2023, over 75 senior citizens gathered at the Holy Church of St. Anthony the Great and St. John the Baptist in Holloway for the weekly Supplication Service to the Mother of God. At the end of the Service, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas offered a greeting to all those in attendance. Following the Service, Archbishop Nikitas personally hosted a Paschal Luncheon for all in attendance, demonstrating his solidary, support, and archpastoral concern for the members of our community that are more senior in age.

At the conclusion of lunch, the Archbishop thanked the Rev. Oeconomos Reghinos Charalambous, priest-in-charge, Mrs. Theonitsa Serghidou, and Mr. Paraschos Anastasiades, and commended their efforts bringing the community together and supporting the work of the Church. Furthermore, His Eminence thanked the Ladies’ Society Volunteers for preparing and serving a wonderful meal for all to enjoy during this season of spiritual celebration. Distributing the easter eggs and traditional flaounes, His Eminence returned to the Archdiocese accompanied by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor.