With deep emotion, gratitude, and appreciation for the honorary invitation of His Majesty, King Charles III, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, attended and participated in the Coronation Ceremony of the new King on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the Ceremony, His Eminence offered a prayer to the Lord to protect and guide the new Monarch.

By order of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, tomorrow, Sunday, May 7, 2023, a special Doxology will be held in honor of the King in all the Communities of the Holy Archdiocese.

