Detectives investigating at stabbing in Walthamstow are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to get in touch.

Police were called at 20:57hrs on Thursday, 27 April to reports of a group of males fighting on Park Road, E17, with one male reported to be injured.

When officers arrived at Park Road there was no trace of either suspects or victims.

Around 20 minutes later, officers noticed a male matching the victim’s description in Hoe Street, near the junction with Third Avenue, E17.

The 17-year-old male had been stabbed. He was taken to an east London hospital, where his injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

Detective Constable Power, of the Met’s North East Command, said: “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has come forward so far, but would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken to us.

“The victim was stabbed twice, and it is fortunate his injuries weren’t more serious.

“If you saw anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch.”

There has been one arrest made at this time and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or footage should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6914/27Apr.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.