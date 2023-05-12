Appeal made after gold and watch burglary in north London

A detective on North Area Basic Command Unit is investigating a burglary and has shared images of the items stolen in an appeal for information about those responsible.

DC Rosie Arbuthnot said: “At approximately 16:30hrs on Tuesday, 28 March four male suspects entered the victim’s house in Muswell Hill while he was inside, on a work call. They searched the rooms in his house and stole a number of watches and jewellery.

“The victim heard noises and come out of his office. He confronted the burglars and they then ran out of the house and drove off in a black Mercedes. He was not harmed, but has lost a number of items of value and we are investigating to try to identify and locate the suspects.

“The Breitling first edition watch is distinctive and has a known serial number, while the baby rings are given as a birth gift for Korean children, so these hold significant personal value to the victim.”

It is believed this crime may be linked to two incidents in north west London where four males were seen leaving in a black Mercedes. Both were within the N20 postcode, again on Tuesday 28 March. The first took place around 15.45hrs and a number of watches and jewellery were stolen. The second took place at 17.00hrs and no property was stolen – this was an attempted burglary where the suspects were seen in the garden and ran away when they were spotted.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police via 101, quoting 5284/28MAR23.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org .

