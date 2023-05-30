Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Enfield.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 14:50hrs on Tuesday, 30 May to reports of a collision on Angel Road, N18.

Officers attended. At the scene, a car was found to be in collision with three people who were standing at a bus stop.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene. His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. There have been no arrests.

The investigation is being led by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured it on dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness line on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 4181/30May.