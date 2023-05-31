Last Friday (26 May), between 8.10pm and 8.30pm, police received multiple reports that rocks had been thrown off a footbridge on to the M1, causing damage to several oncoming vehicles.

Officers attended and two 15 year old boys were arrested at the scene. They have since been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Anna Cornish, who is investigating, said: “It goes without saying that this behaviour is extremely dangerous and could potentially cause serious injuries, or even fatalities.

“We received multiple reports of damage caused to windscreens and body work. If you believe your vehicle may also have been damaged and have not yet reported it to police, please get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you were driving in the area around the times specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review the footage and send us anything you think may assist with our enquiries. Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email DC Cornish at [email protected]

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/42379/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can use our anonymous community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit bit.ly/herts-echo and tell us your thoughts.

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts or download the ‘OWL crime alerts’ app from your app store.