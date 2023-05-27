Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Hackney are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to get in touch.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 20:22hrs on Thursday, 25 May, to reports that a firearm had been discharged into Garden Place, Hackney.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 15-year-old male suffering a gunshot injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is not life threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Acting Detective Inspector Josh Ranghel of the Met’s Specialist Crime North said: “We know that when this incident happened there were members of the public and vehicles driving nearby.

“Our initial enquiries suggest the suspects responsible for the shooting were masked and travelling on e-bikes.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious around that time. It may have caused you to record the incident on your mobile phone. If so, officers would be interested in viewing this footage. Additionally, if you were driving in the area, did you record something on dashcam?

“Any piece of information could be crucial in piecing together what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference CAD 7703/25MAY23.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.