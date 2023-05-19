Aphrodite Hills Real Estate is proud to announce that it is amongst the winning companies of the prestigious International Property Awards 2023, with three award-winning titles in three different categories.

Aphrodite Hills Real Estate will be awarded at the European Property Awards on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the London Marriot Hotel Grosvenor Square, in the following categories:

1. Leisure Development featuring Aphrodite Hills Resort

2. Residential Development 20+ Units with the newest project of Dionysus Greens

3. Real Estate Developer Website

Aphrodite Hills Real Estate is competing against the best property professionals from across the whole of Europe, to be recognised for the ‘Five-Star’ or ‘Award Winner’ tiers.

These prestigious recognitions are very important for us at Aphrodite Hills Real Estate, and it is a huge honour to be recognised. We continuously study the demand and the markets, creating conceptual projects to increase the real-estate sector at Aphrodite Hills Resort, while striving for international standards, economic development and enhancing investment attractiveness.

“We are extremely pleased with this exciting news, considering we are competing against the best property professionals from across the world,” said Aphrodite Hills Resort General Manager Andreas Chrysostomou.

“To be awarded with these three titles, demonstrates our continuous commitment to real estate, providing product excellence and exceptional services to our clients and the Resort property owners.”

The awards recognise excellence in the global property industry, honouring the finest achievements in the areas of architecture, interior design, real estate development and marketing.

The judging panel, consisting of industry experts, and chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best and Lord Waverley – members of the UK Parliament’s House of Lords – evaluated hundreds of entries from around the world, and selected the most exceptional projects and companies.

The five winners of each category were chosen based on criteria such as design, innovation, sustainability and overall quality.

The European Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

The top winners in each region will automatically be entered into the overall International Awards, culminating in a glittering Award Ceremony at the end of the year.