The Greek Cypriot Brotherhood proudly presents an evening with Andria Zafirakou MBE on Wednesday 21 June from 7.30pm at its premises in Britannia Road, London, N12 9RU.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to hear from Andria Zafirakou, an award-winning teacher and passionate educator. Andria is Associate Deputy Headteacher at Alperton Community School and in 2018 she won the Global Teacher Prize. She is a Culture Leader for the World Economic Forum and has been named one of the top ten most influential people in London, by the Evening Standard.

Don’t miss this thought-provoking discussion and Q&A about the power of education and its role in shaping young minds. Andria will also be discussing her new book called “Lessons in Life”, in which she interviews 30 outstanding teachers across the globe, to understand what we can all learn from the world’s best teachers.

This event is free to register, so secure your spot today to hear from one of the most inspiring educators of our time! If you have any questions you’d like us to ask Andria, please email [email protected]

The event is supported by the Cyprus Educational Mission.

Register for free today at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/in-conversation-with-andrea-zafirakou-tickets-633256777067