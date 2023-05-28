AKEL supports the mobilisation “Open New Roads – Reunite Cyprus”

AKEL, together with dozens of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organisations, supports the mobilisation “Open New Roads – Reunite Cyprus” which will take place next Saturday at 9:45 am, starting at the end of Ledra Street in Nicosia.

Twenty years after the opening of the Ledra Palace checkpoint, relations between the two communities are no longer the same. Human relations, bi-communal contacts, labour relations and trade have brought the two communities of Cyprus, separated by the barbed wire of the occupation and the poison of nationalism-chauvinism, even closer together.

Within this framework, new checkpoints must be opened and crossing procedures improved to further facilitate contacts between the two communities. Opening new checkpoints, however, is for us only a temporary measure until the achievement of a comprehensive federal solution is reached, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations. The leaders of the two communities are called upon to fulfill both of these goals.