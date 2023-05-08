The government must reply what it will do about the claims made by Andreas Papacharalambous

AKEL raises the issue with the Anti-Corruption Authority and for debate in Parliament

5 May 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The claims made by the ex-Chairman of the Sports Ethics Committee Andreas Papacharalmbous about interferences by former President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades in the inquiry into football match-fixing are extremely serious and should already have forced the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the prosecution authorities to act.

The government of Nikos Christodoulides cannot continue to remain apathetic and inactive in the face of these claims. It must give an answer to society whether it will choose the path of covering up for Nicos Anastasiades or whether it will act to ensure that there is an inquiry and the possible assignment of responsibilities. We await the position of the political parties supporting the government, which until recently have been critical of Anastasiades on issues of corruption and entanglement/interwoven interests. Similarly, the Democratic Rally DISY cannot discredit as unreliable allegations and consider that no investigation is needed, as its Parliamentary Spokesperson N. Tonalities said today.

AKEL will not pass over the issue. We have today sent a letter, through our Parliamentary Representative Giorgos Loukaides, to the Anti-Corruption Authority requesting that the claims be investigated. In addition, AKEL is registering the matter for debate with the Parliamentary Committee on Institutions, Merit and the Commissioner for Administration (Ombudsman)