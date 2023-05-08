AKEL on US-British sanctions:

Concern about the victimization of working people

5 May 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The issue of US-British sanctions confirms the enormous consequences for the country as a result of the previous government’s practices. The current government must address the situation by applying the law, with accountability and transparency, in order to clear the country’s name. Cyprus must be and appear to be a state governed by the rule of law. We also point out that unfair and illegal practices for the sake of securing easy profit may favour a business elite for a while, but ultimately it is to the detriment of the whole of society and the economy.

At the same time, we express our concern because through this procedure hundreds of local workers who have nothing to do with money laundering or other abusive practices are being unfairly victimised. We expect answers from the government on the actions it will take to address this difficult situation created for all these working people.

At the same time, it is unacceptable that the Russian community in Cyprus and every Cypriot who has worked professionally with Russians should be targeted collectively, without anything reprehensible being documented against them. Such a situation is legally and morally unacceptable, but it is also damaging to the economy and society of Cyprus.

The government must be strict, but at the same time extremely careful by substantiating every decision it makes.