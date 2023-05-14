A delegation of AKEL met with the Cyprus Land and Property Owners Organization. The meeting took place within the framework of the campaign AKEL is carrying out under the title “Housing for All”.

The discussion focused on the need to implement a comprehensive housing policy aimed at providing affordable housing. Apart from the role of the state, which remains crucial, there was agreement that all interested parties on housing can and should contribute to solving contemporary housing problems.

The AKEL delegation included the member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of AKEL and Chairman of the Parliamentary Internal Affairs Committee Aristos Damianou, the Head of AKEL’s Social Policy Sector Evanthia Savva and the member of the AKEL’s Economic Policy Sector Vakis Charalambous.