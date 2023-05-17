AKEL meeting with New Cyprus Party (YKP)

12 May 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

A delegation of AKEL, headed by the General Secretary of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, had a meeting today with a delegation of the New Cyprus Party (YKP), headed by its General Secretary Murat Kanatli.

During the meeting, Stefanos Stefanou briefed the YKP delegation of AKEL’s position on the initiatives that the Greek Cypriot side must take for a resumption of the negotiations from the point where they were interrupted at Crans Montana, with the aim of reaching a solution based on the agreed basis for a solution as set out in the relevant Resolutions of the UN Security Council.

At the same time, the General Secretary of AKEL stressed that despite the climate of pessimism prevailing due to the prolonged stalemate on the Cyprus problem, it is very important to strengthen bi-communal initiatives and actions and the continuation of the policy of rapprochement.

The AKEL and YKP delegations also discussed issues concerning the improvement of citizen’s daily life.

The AKEL delegation also included Toumazos Tsielepis, Head of the Cyprus Problem Department of AKEL and Stavri Kalopsidiotou, member of the Cyprus Problem Department.