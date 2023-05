A dream come true for eleven year old Solon Michaelides making it as a mascot for Tottenham’s home game versus Crystal Palace and helping them win 1-0,

It was a great experience for Solon’s to come out on the pitch and support his idols and being greeted by the players with handshakes, signed shirts and photos with his idols.

Solon is the son of DJ Andreas and Gina Michaelides. and grandson of George and Photini Michaelides who formerly were at Parikiaki and Eve Solomon.