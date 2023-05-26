London FC vs Midlands FC come together for a 90-minute game of charity football!!
Join us on Sunday 28th May 2023 for a day of family fun as we come together to raise awareness and support a charity close to our hearts; The Brains Trust.
Doors: 3.30pm
Kick Off: 4.00pm
Location: Haringey Borough Football Club
Together we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by brain tumor’s.
BBQ, Drinks, Sweets & Treats, Music, and a raffle with lots of amazing prizes.
FREE ENTRY
Should you like to make a donation please visit;
https://www.justgiving.com/page/charityfootballmatch-168314186428
This event is sponsored by M&A Coachworks & SSF Steve Stavrou Football.