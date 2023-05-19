The feast of Saints Cyril and Methodius was solemnly celebrated on the Sunday of the Samaritan Woman at the homonymous Greek Orthodox Church of the Mansfield Community in Central England.

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, presided over the festivities, with the participation of Protopresbyter Ioakeim Oureilidis and Presbyter Aimilianos Bratu.

Representatives of the city authorities were present, as well as the Mayor of Aradippou, Cyprus, Mr. Evangelos Evangelidis.

Bishop Maximos welcomed the guests and especially the Mayor of Aradippou, who travelled from Cyprus to honour the Community. He wished the congregation well and conveyed the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

In turn, the Mayor of Aradippou thanked the Bishop and the community for the invitation and hospitality and offered a commemorative plaque of the Municipality to His Grace.

An official banquet for all followed in the community hall.

