Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a roof fire at a flat on Brick Lane in Spitalfields.

Half of the roof of a first floor flat in a three-storey building made up of a restaurant and flats above was damaged by the fire. Ducting running from the ground floor to the roof was destroyed by the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by hot works, which is any work that might involve or have the potential to generate sufficient heat, sparks or flame to cause a fire.

Unfortunately there were no working smoke alarms in the property, luckily no one was injured in the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident is a timely reminder about the importance of having smoke alarms in your home. Not having working smoke alarms leaves you and your loved ones at risk.

“Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered. As a minimum, you should have smoke alarms on every floor of your home – in the hallways and the rooms you use the most plus a heat alarm in the bathroom and kitchen.”

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received nine calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1420 and the fire was under control at 1607. Fire crews from Dowgate, Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shadwell, Soho and Stoke Newington fire stations attended the scene.