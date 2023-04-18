In the lead up to Earth Day on 22 April 2023, Barnet’s Young Peoples’ Assembly have put together a series of videos to encourage action to help raise awareness and encourage sustainability in Barnet.

The young people who feature are part of Barnet’s first-ever Young Peoples’ Assembly, made up of 20 participants between the ages of 11-17 years old, which launched in March this year. Running in parallel with the Citizens’ Assembly, the Young Peoples’ Assembly will work together to produce recommendations on What more can we do together to make Barnet more sustainable, now and in the future , which will be published in a report in summer 2023.

A new report produced by Airflow – on pollution and schools External link, has revealed that almost 70,000 students in Barnet are being exposed to the UK’s worst air, with Barnet as a borough being ranked fourth for overall air pollution. To continue to improve air quality across the borough, Barnet is currently consulting on its Air Quality Action Plan 2023-2028, as part of the council’s duty to contribute to London Local Air Quality Management.

The new plan builds on the council’s previous plan and outlines the steps the council will take over the next five years. Residents, businesses, community and interest groups, and partners are encouraged to have their say by 11 May 2023, to ensure the plan reflects the priorities of our local communities.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, Chair of Barnet Council’s Environment and Climate Change Committee, said, “We are facing a climate emergency – from extreme weather events like more frequent heatwaves and flooding, to health implications of poor air quality resulting in respiratory related diseases, caused by air pollution. The videos produced by the young people are a shining example of the commitment and passion from our future generation here in Barnet, who highlight small changes that we can all make, such as reducing our use of plastics, using more sustainable travel, and recycling more.”

Barnet Council declared a Climate and Biodiversity Emergency in May 2022, setting the target of becoming a Net Zero council by 2030 and a place no later than 2042. As one of the largest boroughs in London, Barnet has a significant impact on carbon emissions already.

Earlier this year the council launched its #BarNETZERO sustainability campaign, working together with local communities, residents, and businesses on the journey to net zero. The campaign, which has recently been shortlisted as ‘Public Sector Campaign of the Year’ at the Sustainable City Awards 2023 External link, has already achieved in excess of 150,000 video views and 6,000 web page views as a result, along with 197 pledges to reduce carbon emissions.

Show your support this Earth Day and help protect the planet for future generations – make your pledge to reduce carbon emissions, by signing up to the BarNET ZERO E-bulletin at engage.barnet.gov.uk/net-zero

For more information on the Young Peoples’ Assembly and to view all of the videos, visit Young People’s Assembly on Climate Change and Biodiversity | Engage Barnet External link

To have your say on Barnet Council’s Air Quality Action Plan 2023-2028, visit: Air Quality Action Plan 2023 – 2028 consultation | Engage Barnet External link