Do you recognise this woman?

We’d like to speak to her in connection with a sexual assault at Euston Underground station on Friday 14 April.

At around 9pm, a man was travelling on the escalator when a woman tried to link arms with him.

When he pulled his arm away, she sexually assaulted him.

The woman, who was travelling with a friend, then left the escalator and boarded a tube.

Officers would like to speak to the woman in these images, as they believe she has information which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 450 of 15 April.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.